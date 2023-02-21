MINISO Group (MNSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MINISO Group Stock Performance
Shares of MNSO stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

