MINISO Group (MNSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MINISO Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

