Prudential PLC Has $778,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $9,830,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 11.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 495,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 49,870 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 19.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,502 shares of company stock worth $5,086,107. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $146.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $153.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

