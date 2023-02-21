Prudential PLC Sells 95,500 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55.

