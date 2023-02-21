Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

