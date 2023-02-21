Prudential PLC Sells 23,476 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prudential PLC cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,476 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 34.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

