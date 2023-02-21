Prudential PLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4,313.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 60.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $461.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $470.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

