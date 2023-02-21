Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGO stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.13. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

