Whitecap Resources (WCP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.10. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,200 shares in the company, valued at C$5,806,188. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

