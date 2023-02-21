United Therapeutics (UTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $255.76 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.95.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,105,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,105,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,420 shares of company stock worth $56,744,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.