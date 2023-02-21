United Therapeutics (UTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United Therapeutics stock opened at $255.76 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.95.
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,105,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,105,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,420 shares of company stock worth $56,744,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
