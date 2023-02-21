Medallion Financial (MFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 24.11%. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

MFIN stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.99. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.