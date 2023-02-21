Omnicell (OMCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $138.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 32.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

