FTC Solar (FTCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect FTC Solar to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,753,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,958,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,753,357 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 41,666 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $92,498.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,772,875 shares in the company, valued at $32,795,782.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 126,257 shares of company stock worth $307,352 and have sold 865,829 shares worth $2,226,930. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in FTC Solar by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 200,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

