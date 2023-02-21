Ocugen (OCGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ocugen Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of OCGN opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.
In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.
