Ocugen (OCGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OCGN opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,617,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,701,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 283,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 337,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 693,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ocugen by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,879,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 933,507 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

