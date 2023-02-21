State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,701 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of State Street worth $18,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.