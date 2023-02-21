Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.21% of Hasbro worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $50,766,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 238.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 587,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 81.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 533,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $28,662,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $99.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.