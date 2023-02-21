Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 387,749 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,749 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.29% of H&R Block worth $19,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.8 %

H&R Block stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

