CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,733 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 549,051 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $2,295,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

