Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,146,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,341,962 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,006,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176,005 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,042,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,736 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,925 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,496 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of BBD opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

