Prudential PLC Has $676,000 Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 480,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,680,000 after buying an additional 469,994 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 808,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,913,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,097,000 after buying an additional 313,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.