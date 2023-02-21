Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $19.24 Million Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 659,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Signify Health by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Price Performance

Signify Health stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Signify Health Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.