Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $19.65 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,682 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $19,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

