Prudential PLC Has $709,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

