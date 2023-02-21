Prudential PLC Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,461,000 after buying an additional 54,308 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $355.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $361.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.90.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

