Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,890 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

