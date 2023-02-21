Prudential PLC Has $661,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prudential PLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,528 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

