W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,002 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About W. R. Berkley



W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

