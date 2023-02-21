iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.88% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $21,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

