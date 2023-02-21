Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $20.25 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $20,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 872,180 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,304,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,983,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $203,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $203,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,818,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

