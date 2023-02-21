Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,845 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.98% of CONX worth $18,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Price Performance

CONX stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

CONX Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

