Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 225,037 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,037 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $166.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

