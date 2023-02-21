Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $19.97 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246,520 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.25% of WestRock worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

