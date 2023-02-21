BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.05 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,463,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after acquiring an additional 591,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after acquiring an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 310,726 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMX opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

