Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.79 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Landstar System worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 146.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 97.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Landstar System Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

LSTR opened at $183.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

