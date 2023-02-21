FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 106,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $10,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $431.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.93.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

