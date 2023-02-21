Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 574,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,902,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 754,640 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSPD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

