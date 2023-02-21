Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 147.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Shares of LPLA opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.84.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.