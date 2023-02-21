Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sun Communities by 16.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 294,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

