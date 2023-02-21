Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,248 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

