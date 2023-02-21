Cipher Capital LP Makes New $110,000 Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 626,831 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 525.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 632,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 531,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,553,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 510,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 285.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 448,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.96%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

