BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $990,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

