BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NiSource by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 429,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 51,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NiSource by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,758,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NiSource by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NiSource Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

