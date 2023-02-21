BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NiSource by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 429,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 51,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NiSource by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,758,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NiSource by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NiSource Trading Up 1.0 %

NiSource Increases Dividend

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

