Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 22,904 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 59.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,267,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 472,089 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 72.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 139,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOS. Benchmark began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.55) to GBX 735 ($8.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

