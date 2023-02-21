Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 654,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 199,107 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,416,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,777 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.