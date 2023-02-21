27,387 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,649.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,139,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 183,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of INFN opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Infinera

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.