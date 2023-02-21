Cipher Capital LP Invests $137,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

