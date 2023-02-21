Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 760.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.