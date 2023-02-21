Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $386.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

