Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 14,249 U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,249 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLCA. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after purchasing an additional 198,037 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 570.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 134,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

