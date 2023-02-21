Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHN opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

