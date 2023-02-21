Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 181,111 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,111 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.